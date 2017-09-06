Johor doesn’t need your help, Gerakan tells DAP

Liang said Johor outperformed the DAP-ruled state of Penang in terms of development, foreign direct investment and reserve funds. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Johor’s economy was performing well and not in need of any advice from the DAP, Gerakan’s Liang Teck Meng said today.

The Simpang Renggam MP also said Johor outperformed the DAP-ruled state of Penang in terms of development, foreign direct investment and reserve funds.

“Between 2013 and 2016, Johor has attracted a total of RM93.1 billion in investment, which is four times more than what Penang had brought in,” he said in a statement.

Liang said Johor’s coffers also increased 13 times, from RM201.5 million in 2008 to RM2.63 billion in 2015, whereas Penang only increased its reserves from RM1.03 billion to RM1.53 billion in the same period.

“Obviously, Johor is a better state than Penang and thus we do not need DAP,” he said.

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang recently claimed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) could help improve Johor’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita to become one of the top five states in the country.

According to the Statistics Department, Johor was ninth in the list of state GDP figures, below Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Pahang in 2015.