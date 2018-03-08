Johor confirms JB-Skudai expressway in pipeline

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 8 — The Johor Government is studying the proposed construction of the Johor Baru-Skudai Expressway project, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Public Work and Rural and Regional Committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the tolled expressway project, to be carried out by private sector, was part of the traffic dispersal initiative in the area.

“The elevated route will be able to reduce the travel time to the Johor Baru city to only 20 minutes from the current 45 minutes,” he said.

He was replying to a question from Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PKR-Bukit Batu) who had wanted to know the state government’s efforts to resolve the congestion problem in Jalan Skudai, especially at the Taman Perling intersection.

According to a census by the Highway Planning Unit at the Johor Causeway-Senai route (near Pekan Rabu) the traffic during peak hours was 13,157.714 vehicles per hour (V/H) while 11,532.25 V/H during off-peak hours.

“For Johor Causeway-Senai (Skudai Kiri) route, the traffic during peak hours is 10,439.2 V/H while 8,897.487 V/H during off-peak hours. It showed that the congestion only happened during peak hours,” he said. — Bernama