Johor confident of maintaining top spot as developed state

JOHOR BARU, Jan 6 — The Johor state government is confident of maintaining its position as a developed state in Malaysia after garnering the top position as the state with the most investments for three consecutive years.

State Tourism, Trade and Consumerism Committee Chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said the investment value of over RM280 billion received in the last three years clearly demonstrated that Johor had a stable economy, thus giving confidence to investors to continue investing.

“This is because Johor adopts pro-business and investor-friendly policies, as well as have a clear direction.

“Despite the uncertain global economic climate, it does not hamper our efforts to continue with our economic development for the people,” he told reporters after launching the UMLand Medini Lakeside Gallery here, today.

Tee said the state government had strategies and clear direction, as well as a conducive business environment that were able to convince investors to develop their projects rapidly in Johor.

He said in the first quarter of last year, Johor attracted investments of nearly RM18 billion compared to the state in the second place at RM3 billion.

“This shows a huge gap between Johor and other states in terms of attracting investments.

“Although, we will face various threats and challenges, we will continue to resolve them to maintain the state’s stability,” he added. — Bernama