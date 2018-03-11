Johor BN to spring surprise, calling Opposition’s bluff

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the methodology used for the study by the opposition was inaccurate and was only solely via social media, thus making it questionable. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKULAI, March 11 — The Barisan Nasional (BN), especially Johor Umno, is expected to spring a surprise in the 14th General Election (GE14) to prove that a recent study carried out by opposition think-tank ‘Invoke Malaysia’ on Johor being captured by Pakatan Harapan in GE14 is merely a pipe dream.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating at the Kulai Administrative Development Centre ground- breaking ceremony here today.

Mohamed Khaled said the BN-led research approach, especially Umno, was clearly different in that each officer would survey more than 30 voters more than once by asking them proper questions like whether they support BN or not, to obtain a more accurate study.

“Not once, but three, four times in the last two years and we’re going to surprise Rafizi. That’s what I want to say to Rafizi (Invoke Malaysia founder Rafizi Ramli),” he added.

In Johor Baru, Home Deputy Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed also agreed with Mohamed Khaled that the method of study used by the opposition in the survey was illogical.

According to him, the formulation of the study made by the opposition think-tank was just a trick and election propaganda solely to influence the people despite the fact that support for the opposition pact was declining.

“Where do you carry out a study interviewing 2,000 respondents, and make conclusions for the whole country?,” he asked.

Yesterday, Rafizi, who is also PKR vice-president, claimed that the opposition pact would win in five states, namely Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Perak and Johor, with the pact expected to win 89 parliamentary seats in Peninsular Malaysia.

In George Town, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid described Rafizi’s prediction as biased as the Invoke survey was not comprehensive and was siding with the opposition.

“Look for another (survey) to see the analysis of the general election,” he told reporters after launching the Future Kids & My English programme at the Bukit Gelugor parliamentary constituency here today. — Bernama