Johor BN to spring ‘shock’ on Pakatan after Invoke election survey findings

Khaled claimed the research was merely part of the Opposition's psychological war strategy. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) panned today the recent election findings of Invoke Malaysia as inaccurate, saying the PKR-linked research outfit’s methodology was bias.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin who is also the state BN chairman said the ruling coalition will have a “shock” in store for Invoke founder and PKR lawmaker Rafizi Ramli on the true sentiments of voters, Malay daily Sinar Harian reported today.

The report stated BN had on the flipside used a more accurate and detailed research method, with a comprehensive questionnaire that was carried out on a ratio of one respondent to every 30 residents.

“Rafizi’s methods used in the research are inaccurate. BN, and especially Umno, have conducted studies using one person representing 30 residents.

“They were given more accurate questions which would make it obvious if they are supporting BN or not.

“Not just once, but on four occasions (the survey) was carried out in the last two years and we will give a shock to Rafizi Ramli,” Mohamed Khaled was quoted as saying.

He expressed scepticism over Invoke’s survey, which he claimed was conducted in select areas instead of comprehensively through the use of social media, favouring those who posted negative or critical remarks against the government when such sentiments may not be true in reality.

Mohamed Khaled then claimed the research was merely part of the Opposition’s strategy in its psychological war, which he alleged aims to confuse Malaysians.

He also described the findings that PAS would not win a single seat in the coming elections as absurd.

Invoke unveiled its survey results last week, claiming Pakatan Harapan could win GE14 in five states including Perak, Kedah, and Johor, besides retaining Selangor and Penang.

The research, which involved 2,000 respondents, also forecasted hung state assemblies in Melaka and Negri Sembilan following the upcoming elections.