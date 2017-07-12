Johor authorities tracing source of tahfiz student said to have died of leptospirosis

Yesterday, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Mohamad Thaqif Amin’s death was due to leptospirosis and not from trauma or injury. — Reuters picKLUANG, July 12 ― The Johor Health Department is in the midst of tracing the locations visited by the tahfiz student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi after the post mortem confirmed that he had died due to leptospirosis, and not from trauma or injury.

State Health, Education and Information Committee chairman, Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the department would be working closely with the police to trace and run inspections on the locations.

Ayub said that the department would also identify Mohamad Thaqif’s whereabout when he first complained about his condition.

“There is a strong possibility that at certain time, there were family members who brought Mohamad Thaqif Amin out of the tahfiz school.

“We will investigate this first as this could be among the factors he was infected with the disease,” he told reporters after attending a public awareness programme on human-elephant mitigation conflict in Kahang here yesterday.

Results of the post-mortem also found that his condition was complicated by necrosis (death of most or all of the cells in an organ or tissue) and microthrombi (disseminated intravascular coagulation) in the blood vessels which caused a change in the skin colour and failure of the organs to function.

The boy died at the Sultan Ismail Hospital here on April 26 before an operation to amputate his right hand could be performed as it had been infected after he was allegedly beaten by an assistant warden.

Earlier, both his legs had to be amputated for the same reason. ― Bernama