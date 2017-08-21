Johor aims to be gateway for Xinjiang in Asean halal market

XINJIANG, August 21 — Johor can become the gateway for Xinjiang-based companies to penetrate the lucrative Asean halal market.

Johor Tourism, Trade and Consumerism Committee Chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said its strategic location to neighbouring Singapore, gave the state a competitive edge and offered vast opportunities within and beyond the shores.

“Apart from that, we already have a good infrastructure in place, as well as, recognised Halal certification especially from member countries of the Organisation Islamic Countries,” he said during a business dialogue with representatives from Xinjiang Halal Traders and Manufacturers Association here on Friday.

Currently, Asean which comprised 10 member countries, offered a massive market of 600 million people and a majority of the population were Muslims.

Tee is currently leading a 11-member delegation, comprising representatives, among others, from the Johor State Investment Centre , Johor Tourism and Johore Islamic Council, on a trade mission to China’s Autonomous Region of Xinjiang and Gansu from August 17 to 23.

With good bilateral relations between Malaysia and China, both parties could exchange information on potential sectors that can be explored while at the same time create synergy that both parties can tap, Tee said.

Meanwhile, Xinjiang Halal Traders and Manufacturers Association Chairman Radil Abla said there was also a huge potential for Malaysian local companies to tap into the autonomous halal market.

“Xinjiang has a population of 25 million people, of which about 60 per cent are Muslims. Besides, there are 18 entry points to this region (Xinjiang) which also serve as a gateway to other continents,” he said.

Apart from that, Xinjiang is also known as East Turkestan, strategically bordering eight countries — Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

In Xinjiang, the delegation also held dialogues with representatives from Xinjiang International Exhibition Administration, as well as, trade associations.

In addition, the delegation also visited Arman Muslim Foods Industrial Group of Xinjiang Ltd, one of the largest halal food manufacturer in Xinjiang, and the Doowin Group, a real estate developer. — Bernama