Johor AES camera damaged again

The collapsed static AES camera and pole in Pagoh along Km 151.4 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway today. ― Picture courtesy from Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis Facebook pageTANGKAK, Dec 26 ― The static Automated Enforcement System (AES) camera in Pagoh, Johor along Km151.4 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway (NSE) has been damaged again, less than four months after the authorities replaced an earlier vandalised device.

Johor-based traffic, crime and community service Facebook page, JB Tracer, was alerted to damage and found the AES camera on its pole at the was found toppled over on the roadside behind a steel railing this morning.

“We received information this morning that the AES camera that was attached to its pole has collapsed for the second time at the same spot.

“We are still investigating the cause of the AES camera’s collapse and are not ruling out vandalism as a cause,” Tangkak police chief Superintendent Mohad Idris Samsuri confirmed with Malay Mail when contacted.

He added that police were also checking to find out the time the AES camera fell down this time.

The first damage happened on September 10 this year when vandals unbolted the AES camera pole and pulled out its cable wires from the base after it was installed in June. The image of the damaged AES camera was then circulated on social media.

The AES cameras in Pagoh were among the latest speed traps installed by the authorities in Johor at that time.

There is another AES camera located on the opposite side of the NSE at Km146.8 (southbound), which Malay Mail understands is functioning normally.