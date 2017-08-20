Johari says govt will improve GST

Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani said the government will improve the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The government will improve the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which was introduced on April 1, 2015 into a more efficient taxation system said Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani.

He said among the proposals for improvement are tightening enforcement to detect traders who try to avoid paying GST.

“We will not change the system but we will improve many things so that it is more efficient, good for the government and good for future generations.

“We must have tighter enforcement in terms of GST payments because some traders are stubborn and try to run away from paying GST which is not fair to the traders and people who pay,” he told reporters after launching the Lembah Pantai Umno Division delegates conference here today.

Johari was commenting on the opposition parties’ constant harping on the GST issue and promising that they would abolish it in order to gain support for the 14th general election. — Bernama