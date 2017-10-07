Johari: Armed forces chief to decide on soldier’s fate for child abuse

JITRA, Oct 7 —The Defence Ministry has left it to the Armed Forces chief to take action against the soldier who was detained for abusing his step son in Kuantan, Pahang yesterday, should he be convicted, said its deputy minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum.

He said the ministry was still waiting for a full report on the case from the police.

“The case is seen as a physical abuse (involving an army personnel and his step son)... it has nothing to do with the Ministry of Defence.

“Anyhow, I cannot give my comments but just have to wait until the police investigation is over. If he is convicted we leave it to Armed Forces chief to take action,” he told reporters at a JKKK community event in Taman Bersatu here today.

Yesterday, a 35-year-old soldier and his wife were arrested by police to assist in investigations after their 10-year-old son was found chained at the neck to a gas barrel.

The army personnel from Batu 10 Camp, Jalan Gambang, Kuantan and his 30-year-old wife were remanded for a week to facilitate investigation under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act (Amendment) 2016. — Bernama