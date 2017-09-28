Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Malaysia

Johan Ishak appointed CEO of Media Prima television networks

Thursday September 28, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Media Prima Bhd has appointed Johan Ishak as Chief Executive Officer of Media Prima Television Networks (MPTN), effective Oct 2.

In a statement today, the company also announced the appointment of Fan Chen Yip as Head of Key Account Management and Media Sales Planning, effective Oct 16.

The group also appointed Alfian Talib as Chief Commercial Officer of The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Bhd (NSTP), effective Sept 15.

Group Managing Director Datuk Kamal Talib said Johan, 42, would bring an incredible wealth of knowledge to lead MPTN while continuing to provide the best content to its audience.

“Johan will continue MPTN’s digital transformation efforts in line with the group’s vision to become the leading digital-first content and commerce company,” Kamal said.

He said Fan, 46, and Alfian, 41, had experience in key industries which would be invaluable in helping Media Prima deliver media advertising solution to clients wishing to take advantage of the group’s integrated media platform. — Bernama

