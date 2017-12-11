JKP Sdn Bhd says will cooperate with MACC in probe

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 11 — Federal government agency JKP Sdn Bhd or JKPSB will fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) which is conducting an investigation into its financial management and interests.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman said JKPSB as a government agency, was open to public scrutiny.

“When complaints and reports are made to MACC, of ​​course, as an enforcement agency, it has to do its duty and investigate,” he told reporters after the handing over of house keys to Pangsapuri Bayu Tiara residents here today.

He was commenting on a complaint made against JKPSB’s chief executive officer Samrulzaman K. Mohideen that led to MACC’s investigation.

Zainal Abidin who is also Penang State Federal Action Council chairman said MACC had already obtained some information and related documents from JKPSB.

“We expect MACC to summon some of the staff as witnesses and to give their statements. We leave it to MACC to do what they need.

“As JKPSB chairman, I would like to include that we will give our full cooperation and will instruct our staff to do the same – provide the documents and whatever is needed to enable MACC to conduct its investigation unhindered,” he said, adding, MACC had not called any of the agency’s staff for their statements.

Zainal Abidin also revealed that the JKP Board of Directors at its last meeting decided to set up an Internal Inquiry Committee.

“The internal inquiry represented by three members of the board of directors has already sat and completed their report. We will hold a special board meeting tomorrow and will study the report before handing it to MACC,” he said. — Bernama