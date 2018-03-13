JJ Global director charged with making false statement

CEO of JJ Global Network Lee Choong Sen is escorted by Companies Commission of Malaysia reps after being charged for providing false information in Butterworth March 13, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinSEBERANG PERAI, March 13 — Lee Choong Sen, director of Penang-based money game company JJ Global Network Sdn Bhd, claimed trial today to a charge of making a false statement to strike off his company.

The 29-year-old was charged with providing false information by stating in his statement of applicant that JJ Global Networks Sdn Bhd had never commenced business when it was not true.

He allegedly committed the offence on December 15, 2016 at the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) in Seberang Jaya here.

The charge under Section 364(2) of the Companies Act 1965 (Act 125) carries a jail sentence of up to 10 years or a fine of not more than RM250,000 or both, upon conviction.

SSM Senior Prosecuting Officer Faizal Mahdi Mahmud offered bail of RM10,000.

Lee’s counsel, Nick Tan, told the court that his client is currently an odd job worker and pleaded for a lower bail amount.

“He has given full cooperation to the investigating officer in this case and he has no intention to run away,” Tan said.

Sessions Court Judge Noor Aini Yusof then set bail sum at RM6,000 and fixed April 12 for case management.

JJ Global Network is believed to be a company involved in an illegal money game known as the JJPTR scheme.