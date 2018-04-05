Jinjang longhouse resident arrested outside Parliament after protest

Tian Chua (centre) holds up the memorandum from Mikhael (second from right) and other longhouse residents. KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The chairman of longhouse residents in Jinjang Utara, the largest longhouse settlement in the Klang Valley, was arrested this morning outside Parliament House after calling on Putrajaya to fulfil its promises to the residents.

Mikhael Iskhandaar was arrested outside Parliament gates at 10.20am shortly after he submitted a memorandum addressed to MPs, which was received by PKR’s Batu MP Tian Chua.

Mikhael earlier led over 20 fellow residents to protest outside the Parliament gates demanding that the government fulfill its promises to provide housing to all of the 1,000 families in the slums before the longhouse is demolished to make way for a mixed development.

He was speaking to reporters outside the Parliament gates when police officers requested that he move and address the media at a different spot further from the entrance.

After Mikhael refused to heed the warnings from the officers, he was arrested and taken to a police vehicle.

Mikhael earlier said that the residents are now “anxious to know their status” as hundreds of families there are yet to receive alternative housing as their longhouse are set to be demolished.

“145 families received unit numbers but are yet to receive keys, while 201 families still do not know their fate,” he said.

However, he said machinery to carry out demolition works have been placed near their houses.

The residents were moved there by the City Hall in 1992 as part of the squatter eradication programme in the capital, but the longhouse was supposed to be a temporary accommodation for three to five years.

However, the residents only started shifting to low-cost flats beginning 2011.