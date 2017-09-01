Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Jewellery stolen in five minutes

BY JASMINE ANDRIA

Friday September 1, 2017
10:39 PM GMT+8

In the 6.45pm incident, six robbers arrived on three motorcycles and pulled over near the entrance of the shopping centre. — Picture via Google MapsIn the 6.45pm incident, six robbers arrived on three motorcycles and pulled over near the entrance of the shopping centre. — Picture via Google MapsGOMBAK, Sept 1 — Six robbers stole valuables worth tens of thousands within five minutes from a jewellery store at AEON shopping centre in Rawang here today.

In the 6.45pm incident, the six arrived on three motorcycles and pulled over near the entrance of the shopping centre.

Three suspects armed with two hammers and a pistol stormed into the store and fired one warning shot.

They then hammered four glass counters and swept handfuls of jewellery away into their bags.

Gombak police chief Assistant Commissioner Ali Ahmad said there were four employees and two customers in the store during the incident and they were not injured.

He said police have obtained closed-circuit television recordings and were in the midst of identifying the suspects.

Ali said the losses has yet to be determined.

“A manhunt for the suspects are underway, investigators are going through CCTV footage obtained from the shopping centre to assist on the probe.”

