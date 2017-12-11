Jewellery shop in Sungai Petani loses RM1.4m to two robbers

SUNGAI PETANI, Dec 11 — A jewellery shop in Jalan Dewa here lost RM1.4 million after it was robbed by two men at 1.45 pm today.

Kuala Muda OCPD, ACP Saifi Abdul Hamid said there were no customers in the shop during the incident except for the shop owner and his five workers.

“The shop does not employ any security guard, and based on the closed-circuit TV recording, the two men (robbers) were seen to wear crash helmets with dark screens and entering the shop.

“One of them pointed the pistol at the shop workers, ordering them to take out the jewellery from the glass display cases.

“The suspects took between three to five minutes to commit the robbery before leaving with a bag containing the jewellery and escaping on a motorcycle towards Jalan Petri, Sungai Petani town,” he said in a media statement today.

“An investigation revealed that the jewellery shop, which had been in operation for the past 28 years, had previously been robbed in 1993,” he said.

He urged members of the public with information on the incident to contact the investigating officer, ASP Fakhruzi Ismail at telephone number 0197204939. — Bernama