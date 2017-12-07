Jerusalem status: Umno Youth to submit protest note to US embassy

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is silhouetted beside the Dome of the Rock (right), located in Jerusalem’s Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background December 7, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Umno Youth will submit a protest note to the United States’ (US) embassy tomorrow over the decision by the US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said the wing viewed the matter seriously and he himself would lead the entourage to send the note after the Friday prayers.

“We have asked permission from Umno president (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) to send the protest note,” he said after meeting the Umno Overseas Clubs (KULN) members in conjunction with the party’s general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

Khairy, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said Umno Youth could not accept the decision and condemned the stance by the US to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the future.

“It (Jerusalem or Baitulmuqaddis) is one of the important places for Muslims and is a city of dispute between Palestine and Tel Aviv.

“If the US decision pushes for the transformation of the Israeli capital, it is feared that an unstable situation is likely to occur not only in West Asia but the entire world,” he said.

Jerusalem is a city considered sacred to three world religions — Islam, Christianity and Judaism. For Muslims, the city is the third holiest place after Makkah and Madinah. — Bernama