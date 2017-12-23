Jerusalem: Malaysia supports UN resolution, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak giving a speech at the ‘Save Jerusalem’ solidarity gathering at the Putra Mosque, Putrajaya, December 22, 2017. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Malaysia supported the United Nations (UN) resolution which rejected the decision of the United States (US) to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“It’s impossible, till eternity, we will agree (with that decision), “ Najib stated in his tweet on the US unilateral action.

He said Malaysia did not depend on any other countries including the US in stating its stand on the issue.

“Although it (US) is a superpower, do not make light of Malaysia!” said the prime minister..

Over 120 countries including Malaysia had on Thursday, voted in support of the UN resolution calling on the US to rescind its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

A total of 128 countries condemned the US’ decision, 35 abstained while another 21 did not participate in the voting of the UN resolution.

The US had earlier on Monday, vetoed the draft resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. — Bernama