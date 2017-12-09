Jerusalem issue will not affect Malaysia-US ties, says Najib

Umno President, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak leaves after closing the 71st Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, December 9, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the United States government would not affect the bilateral ties between Malaysia and the US.

He said Malaysia can still work with the US government in many different aspects while holding strong to their principles in objecting the recognition.

“Our relationship with the US is multidimensional and there are many other areas where we can work together on.

“But the principle is that we must stand tall in our stance,” Najib who is also Umno president said at a press conference after his party's 71st general assembly.

Najib said if the announcement made by US President Donald Trump was implemented, the repercussions might mean more tension and possible serious bloodshed if action is not taken beforehand.

“This pertains to the issue of sovereignty that was set by the United Nations security council resolution.

“It would also complicate the two-states solution,” said Najib in reference to the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Najib said it was not only the Muslim communities that were upset with Trump’s decision, but said many Christian nations were unhappy too.

When asked what military preparations were in place, Najib said, “We hope that it does not reach the stage that requires military involvement.

“At the moment, it is still at the diplomacy and discussion stage,” he said.

Najib will be attending a special meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Turkey on Dec 13 to discuss the issue.

In his closing speech, Najib said the meeting, convened by Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had led him to postpone the annual leaders” retreat in Singapore.

“President Erdogan called me and asked me to attend. He said the voice of Malaysia is important,” said Najib.

“Coincidentally, I have the annual consultation with the Singapore Prime Minister, and called Lee Hsien Loong to ask for his understanding as this affects not only my faith as a Muslim but the faith of all Muslims.”

The announcement by Trump on Wednesday has caused an uproar among both the Muslims and non-Muslim communities nationwide.

A mass protest was held outside the US embassy on Jalan Tun Razak here yesterday after Friday prayers.