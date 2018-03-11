Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Jempol accident: Bus driver remanded for four days

Sunday March 11, 2018
09:21 PM GMT+8

Two men were killed while another was seriously injured after their car was involved in an accident with a bus at Jalan Serting Hulu Jempol, March 10, 2018. — Bernama picTwo men were killed while another was seriously injured after their car was involved in an accident with a bus at Jalan Serting Hulu Jempol, March 10, 2018. — Bernama picJEMPOL, March 11 — A passenger bus driver who was involved in an accident near Jempol which claimed the lives of two people yesterday, has been remanded for four days until Wednesday.

Jempol police chief Supt Muhd Nur Hishamuddin Hashim said the remand order on the 33-year-old man was issued by magistrate Alau’ddin Baharom at the Kuala Pilah magistrate’s court.

Latif Salleh, 40, was driving a car, with his sons, Zunaidie, 11, and Zuzaidie, 15, as passengers when it collided with the passenger bus at 7.15am in the 21km stretch of Jalan Kuala Pilah-Simpang Pertang.

Latif and Zunaidie were killed on the spot while Zuzaidie sustained serious head and body injuries.

The bus driver escaped unhurt. — Bernama

