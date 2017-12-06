Jelebu Umno MP dies

Negri Sembilan Umno information chief Datuk Jalaluddin Alias confirmed that Zainudin passed away at 7.30pm this evening. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Jelebu Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Zainudin Ismail died at his home at Villa Puteri Condo, Kuala Lumpur, at 7.30pm today.

He was 57.

According to Negri Sembilan Umno Information chief and Jelebu Umno chief Datuk Jalaluddin Alias, the MP left behind a wife and four children.

“Zainuddin died due to complications from a brain tumour. He underwent surgery to remove the tumour last year,” Jalaluddin told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said the remains of Zainuddin would be taken back to his hometown in Taman Angsana, Jelebu, and would be laid to rest in Kampung Petaseh Muslim cemetery tomorrow morning.

At the last general election, Zainuddin won the Jelebu parliamentary seat by defeating Raj Munnil Sabu of PAS with 7,101-vote majority. — Bernama