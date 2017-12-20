JB murder victim had gang ties and a long police record, police sources say

A triad banner is seen during Tan's funeral in Johor before it was taken down on December 20, 2017. JOHOR BARU, Dec 20 — Tan Aik Chai, killed in a brazen attack at a petrol station here last Sunday, had a long narcotics-related record going back 13 years.

The 44-year-old’s past record, with some under Sections 39A and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, came to light during investigation into his death.

Sources close to the investigation said the deceased was investigated for a total of 18 cases involving drug trafficking and also possession.

“From the cases, investigators were quick to identify his gang affiliations based on associates arrested with him.

“The deceased was said to be known within the state’s drug syndicates and also underworld circles. He was also believed to be linked to illegal moneylending syndicates as a loan shark,” one of the sources told Malay Mail today.

Born in Melaka but with a listed address at Simpang Renggam in Johor, he was known in underworld circles as “Ah Chiu” and was believed to have problems with several members of a rival drug gang based in Johor Baru.

It is understood that Tan was arrested for possession, custody and control of dangerous drugs under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in Melaka Tengah.

After that, he was believed to have been under the radar for the next four years, before being caught twice in 2008 for possession of marijuana and ecstasy; he also tested positive for drug consumption in Taman Perling, Johor Baru.

In 2012, Tan was arrested and was investigated a total of seven times for mainly drug offences, with several under Sections 39A and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act in Johor Baru.

The same year, he was also nabbed in Kempas here for possession of a car that was reported stolen in Pulau Tikus, Penang.

Tan was later arrested several times again for other drug offences in 2015 and 2016.

Johor police are on a manhunt for four of Tan’s assailants, described to be young and ruthless.

In a statement, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said police arrested a man and woman today in connection with the case.

Malay Mail understands the duo are not the prime suspects in the case.