Jazlan to check with Prisons DG on Anwar’s latest statement

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan said Anwar was prohibited from communicating with the outside world without permission from the Prisons director-general. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said he would check with the Prisons director-general if Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had indeed issued a statement today.

Jazlan said the PKR de facto leader, who is currently serving jail for sodomy, was prohibited from communicating with the outside world without permission from the Prisons director-general.

I am curious. Did this statement really come from @anwaribrahim:? He is prohibited by Prison rules to communicate with the world outside without permission from Prisons DG. Will check with DG. @pakatanharapan_ : Pakatan will repeal ‘fake news’ law https://t.co/Np8XJo2e1J — Nur Jazlan Mohamed (@NurJazlan) 31 March 2018

“I am curious. Did this statement really come from @anwaribrahim? He is prohibited by Prison rules to communicate with the world outside without permission from Prisons DG. Will check with DG. @pakatanharapan_ : Pakatan will repeal ‘fake news’ law,” Jazlan tweeted, attaching a Malay Mail article on Anwar’s statement about Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) plans to repeal any legislation against “fake news”.

Anwar said in a statement issued by PKR’s communications bureau that PH would set up an independent election commission and abolish any laws against “fake news”, amid the ruling Barisan Nasional’s plans to criminalise falsehoods.

Parliamentary debate on the Anti-Fake News Bill, which proposes punishing creators of “fake news” with six years’ jail, will resume on Monday.