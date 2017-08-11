Jawi to investigate alleged involvement of Muslims in atheist group

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) will investigate if any Muslims are involved with Kuala Lumpur Atheist Republic Club, after an image of a gathering organised by the club had gone viral on social media.

Jawi director Abdul Aziz Jusoh, in a statement, said the department was constantly monitoring not only atheists, but all groups with tendency to violate the laws, and hoped that the public could help curb the spread of such activities by filing complaints.

“Jawi also has a number of action plans to address the issues as a whole. The approach to understand the cause (behind them leaving the faith), as well as providing treatment and solutions to these problems will be the key focus,” he said in response to media reports on the gathering recently.

Atheists refer to individuals who do not believe in the existence of God and have no religious beliefs.

Prior to this, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim urged the authorities, especially the Islamic Religious Councils to actively pursue atheist groups, and if it involved Muslims, to restore their faith.

Abdul Aziz said Jawi would call and advise any Muslims in the Federal Territory who were found to be involved with the gathering, as it could affect the faith.

He added that the spread of atheist ideology in the Federal Territories could be subject to action under the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997.

“Basically, any teachings of either atheist in nature or which are contradictory to the teachings of Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamaah (the followers of the four accepted schools of Sunni Islam) are rejected. In fact atheism also goes against the Rukun Negara, namely ‘Believe in God’,” he said. — Bernama