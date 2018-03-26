Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Jawi doesn’t need a warrant to conduct raids, court told

BY EMMANUEL SANTA MARIA CHIN

Monday March 26, 2018
06:03 PM GMT+8

Siti Kasim (right) arrives at the Magistrates court in Kuala Lumpur on March 26, 2018. — Picture by Hari AnggaraSiti Kasim (right) arrives at the Magistrates court in Kuala Lumpur on March 26, 2018. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Raids conducted by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) were never done while armed with a search warrant, the Magistrates court was told today by a Jawi personnel.

Mohd Johan Mohd RIdzuan, a Jawi videographer, revealed this when he took the stand as the fourth witness during the trial of Siti Kasim, an activist who was charged and pleaded not guilty for obstructing a department officer from carrying out his duties during an event on April 2016.

“Whenever we go to a location, in any case, I never saw a warrant ever issued.

“We (Jawi) do not need a warrant to do checks, and on this night I did not see any warrant,” he said.

This was in reply to a video presented in court, where Siti can be seen requesting a search warrant from a Jawi officer during an event in April 2016.

Mohd Johan took the stand on the third day of the trial for Siti.

