Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito concludes official visit to Malaysia

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito waves as he boards the plane for his flight home after a five-day official visit to Malaysia, April 17, 2017. — Bernama picSEPANG, April 17 — Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito left today after a five-day official visit to Malaysia.

He was seen off at the Bunga Raya Complex of the KL International Airport by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim, who was the Minister-in-Attendance, and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

During his visit, the Crown Prince had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and attended an official dinner hosted by Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Negara.

Prince Naruhito also visited the PERMATApintar National Gifted Centre of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Malaya, the National Museum, the Smart Tunnel and the Japanese School Kuala Lumpur.

The Crown Prince also attended an official luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at Seri Perdana on Saturday.

Prince Naruhito met the Japanese community in Malaysia at the official residence of the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Makio Miyagawa.

The visit is Prince Naruhito’s first to Malaysia since his investiture as the Crown Prince of Japan in 1991.

Prince Naruhito’s visit coincided with the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-Japan bilateral relations. — Bernama