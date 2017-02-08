Show your support for BN by voting, Jamilah’s brother urges constituents

Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and her late husband Tan Sri Adenan Satem (centre) pose for photographers after casting their vote during the Sarawak state election last year. — Bernama pic LUNDU, Feb 8 — On paper, Barisan Nasional (BN) seems capable of having an easy win in the upcoming Tanjong Datu state seat by-election.

Nevertheless, BN candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu wants all voters in the constituency to come out and translate their support for BN into votes on polling day.

Jamilah’s elder brother, Datuk Sapuan Anu said his sister was highly determined to be the area’s elected representative to continue with the efforts of her late husband, Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“She (Jamilah) is sending the message for the voters to translate their support into votes. Just don’t say it but not coming out to vote,” he told reporters when met at a ‘Good Neighbourliness’ programme in Kampung Stoh, Sampadi, here, today.

Sapuan represented Jamilah in visiting 10 houses and handing out contributions in the form of essential foodstuff to the less fortunate in the village.

He said Jamilah apologised for not being able to go to the ground as she was still observing the ‘edah’ (mourning) period following her husband’s demise.

“She definitely likes activities like this... mingling with the people. She apologised not being able to be here today.

“However, the important thing is to give support to her (Jamilah) and the ruling party. She has promised to continue with the development plans that had been made,” he said.

Sapuan said family members helping Jamilah in the by-election campaign kept him updated with information every day. — Bernama