James Lee reaches Lobuche East peak, 6,119 metres above sea level

Lion James Lee Chong Meng, 68, (centre) who is making his second attempt to conquer Mount Everest being flanked by sherpas Tenji and Lakpa at Everest Base Camp (EBC), Kathmandu April 16, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― James Lee Chong Meng, Malaysia's oldest climber attempting to scale Mount Everest, arrived at Lobuche East peak, at a height of 6,119 metres from sea level, Wednesday morning.

The 69-year-old climber said he and two sherpa guides, Ngaa Tenji and Pasang Sherpa arrived at the Lobuche East Peak from Lobuche High Camp at about 10.30 am (local time in Nepal).

“We have arrived at the peak of Lobuche East and the view here is very beauiful,” he said via a video recording which was sent to Bernama here yesterday.

It is understood that they would return to Everest Base Camp (EBC) to rest before focusing on his climb to the peak of Everest in May.

Last Tuesday, five climbers of Lions Club of Port Dickson Pantai, who accompanied Lee until EBC, returned to Malaysia.

The team, together with Lee, left for Kathmandu on April 1.

Bernama is the media partner for Lee's mission to conquer to the highest peak in the world which is also supported by the federal government and the Negeri Sembilan state government and several other sponsors.

In the first expedition in May last year, Lee was forced to abort the final stretch of his climb to the peak of Everest after arriving at Camp 111 at a height of 7,200 metres, due to bad weather.

Mount Everest is 8,848 metres high. ― Bernama