James Lee ― Malaysia’s oldest climber reaches Lobuche

Lion James Lee Chong Meng, 68, (centre) who is making his second attempt to conquer Mount Everest being flanked by sherpas Tenji and Lakpa at Everest Base Camp (EBC), Kathmandu April 16, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― James Lee Chong Meng, the oldest Malaysian who is attempting to capture the peak of Mount Everest, arrived at Lobuche yesterday.

The 69-year-old climber said he and his team arrived at Lobuche from the Everest Base Camp (EBC) at about 7pm yesterday (Nepal local time).

“Today, we attended a 'puja' (prayer session) in EBC at 1pm and will start training in Lobuche East tomorrow. Lobuche is a small settlement near Mount Everest in the Khumbu region of Nepal and is one of the last overnight stops with lodging on the “trail to base camp”, a hike that climbers make on their way to Everest Base Camp (South) when attempting an ascend of Everest via the standard southeast route.

“It is expected to be five hours of tracking from Lobuche to Lobuche High Camp, the point where I will take a rest,” he said in an audio recording sent to Bernama, a media partner of the country's oldest climber who is on a mission to reach the world's highest peak.

Lee said they expect to reach the summit of Lobuche East, at an altitude of 6,119 metres above sea level, tonight. The climber and his team arrived in Kathmandu on April 1.

Five other climbers in the team are Eugene Kwan Jyh Sin, 47, Chong Nyuk Kooi, 49, Teng Hee Weng, 48, Berdych Tan Teck Chai and Jack Oh Jin Heng, both 32.

They will escort Lee to the Base Camp of Mount Everest, before Lee continues his climb to the top of the summit, in an expedition organised by the Lions Club of Port Dickson.

During the ascent, Lee will be assisted by two sherpas, Ngaa Tenji and Pasang Sherpa.

In May last year, Lee was forced to cancel the final stage of his climb to the peak of Mount Everest when he reached Camp III at an altitude of 7,200m due to bad weather.

Mount Everest is 8,848m high. The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is the media partner for the expedition. ― Bernama