James Lee heads to Everest Camp One tomorrow

Malaysia’s oldest mountain climber James Lee Chong Meng poses with the Jalur Gemilang at the Everest Base Camp in Solukhumbu, Nepal. Picture released April 13, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — James Lee Chong Meng, the oldest Malaysian who is attempting to conquer the Mount Everest peak, is expected to continue his track to camp one, camp two and camp three tomorrow.

The 69-year-old mountaineer said he and his team would move up from Everest Base Camp (EBC), located at a height of 5,364 metres above sea level, to those camps at 2am in the morning.

“The weather here looks bright and the soft snow is settling down so that we have more mini food to dry up.

“The training will take about six days. It also takes six days to come back to base camp,” he said when contacted by Bernama, a media partner of the country’s oldest climber who is on a mission to reach the world’s highest peak.

Lee said at this moment, he and his team were sitting outside the base camp amidst the fresh air and good weather.

On April 1, Lee and his team arrived in Kathmandu.

Accompanying Lee are fellow climbers Kwan Jyh Sin, 47, Teng Hee Weng, 48, Chong Nyuk Kooi, 49, Berdych Tan Teck Chai and Jack Oh Jin Heng, both 32.

They are escorting Lee to the Everest Base Camp before he continues his climb to the top of the summit in the expedition organised by the Lions Club of Port Dickson Pantai.

In May last year, Lee had to call off the last stage of his climb to the Mount Everest peak when he reached Camp III at a height of 7,200m due to bad weather.

Mount Everest is 8,848m high. — Bernama