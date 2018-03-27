Jamal Yunos says 5,000 ‘red shirts’ to counter Bersih outside Parliament

According to a report, Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos says GNGMM is ready to ‘deploy’ its members to counter the electoral reforms group’s gathering of ‘yellow shirts’. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Gabungan Gerakan Merah Malaysia (GNGMM) chairman Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos has promised to lead a 5,000-strong group of “red shirts” to Parliament if Bersih 2.0 supporters proceed with its rally there tomorrow.

Jamal who is also Sungai Besar Umno division chief said GNGMM is ready to “deploy” its members to counter the electoral reforms group’s gathering of “yellow shirts”, Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“We have been consistent with our stand, if there is no yellow shirts, there will also be no red shirts,” he was quoted saying.

Red has been synonymous with Jamal’s group and yellow with Bersih due to the colour of the T-shirts donned by the participants in rallies over the years.

“If Bersih 2.0 comes out on Wednesday, Gerakan Merah will also come out in flocks.

“We will not hesitate to counter every action and this immoral demonstration by Bersih 2.0, which I was informed will be headed by Pakatan Harapan vice chairman Mohammad Sabu,” he was quoted saying further.

Last Saturday, Bersih 2.0 called on voters to join them in submitting a memorandum to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak tomorrow, in protest of the Election Commission’s redelineation report.