Jamal Yunos released on police bail

Jamal was arrested on Saturday after he made threats of 'hunting down' former de facto law minister Zaid over comments directed at Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos has been released on police bail two days after he was detained for allegedly insulting Datuk Zaid Ibrahim.

The Red Shirts leader was released at 1.30pm upon the expiry of his remand order, according to a report in The Star Online.

Upon his release from the Dang Wangi district police headquarters today, Jamal expressed his disappointment that no action was taken against Zaid to date.

“I have been inside the lockup for two days but I am appalled no action has been taken against Zaid,” he reportedly said.

Jamal is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult to provoke the breach of peace, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act for insulting behaviour.

Zaid, now a DAP member, has expressed concerns about his safety following Jamal’s comments.

Zaid last week said the Selangor ruler should be “careful” with his words after the latter denounced former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks against Bugis people.