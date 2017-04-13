Jamal Yunos, nine charged with rioting

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos claimed trial to charges of rioting and disturbing the peace from an incident at an Ampang mall last year. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos and nine supporters today claimed trial to charges of rioting and disturbing the peace from an incident at an Ampang mall last year.

All were charged under the Penal Code and Minor Offences Act at the Sessions Court in Ampang this morning, The Star Online news portal reported.

The rioting charge is punishable with a maximum two-year jail sentence while the second charge of disrupting the peace attracts a maximum fine of RM100 upon conviction.

Aside from Jamal, the others charged today were Reza Jamin, Ariffin Abu Bakar, Mohd Shabudin Abu Hassan, Izzrul Idris, Hasannen Zikri Harizan, Mohd Faiz Amirul Mahsan, Mohd Yusoff Mohd Sharif, Abd Razak Hassan and R. Balaguru.

Judge Rushan Lutfi Mohamed allowed the group bail at RM3,000 each with a single surety.

The charges stem from an incident on November 13 when the group pursued a rival group of Bersih supporters into the Ampang Point mall.

Police intervened to keep the groups apart, during which time a scuffle broke out.

Jamal was hit in the face and was recorded crying “polis tumbuk saya (the police punched me)”, but later denied this by saying he was informing the police that he was punched.