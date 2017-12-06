Jamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assembly (VIDEO)

Jamal Yunos and Umno members prepare to burn two effigies of Zaid Ibrahim outside the Umno general assembly. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Datuk Jamal Yunos today burned an effigy of Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, claiming that the former minister had insulted Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The Sungai Besar Umno chief led a group of youths today outside the Umno General Assembly to burn two life-sized cut-outs of Zaid.

Several Umno supporters also gathered to watch the burning and some of them even yelled out “Zaid should be smacked in the head” and “Zaid is biadap (rude)”.

Jamal claimed that Zaid had crossed the line by insulting the Sultan with a recent comment and demanded that he should be punished.

“We have every right to do this against Zaid. He was very rude and went overboard. This is completely unacceptable.

“He wants to insult me, no problem, but not our Sultan,” he told reporters when met after burning the effigy.

Jamal Yunos and Umno members burn two effigies of Zaid Ibrahim outside the Umno general assembly. — Picture by Kamles KumarJamal also said that Zaid had forgotten his roots and his previous time in Umno during which he benefited a lot when he was in power.

“He has no morals. He has received a lot of benefits from Umno in the past. He has forgotten all that,” he added.

Zaid yesterday uploaded a Facebook posting with the caption “Sultan of Selangor should be careful of his words. No one is immune when the country burns”.

He was responding to an interview by the Selangor ruler where he took a swipe at former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.