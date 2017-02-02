Jamal Yunos among 10 arrested over ‘raid’ probe

Coalition of Malaysian NGOs chairman Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos (right) is seen in a suspected gambling premise in Sekinchan on December 23, 2016. He has been arrested over a police probe into the group’s ‘raid’ on suspected gambling premises. — Picture via Facebook/Mohd Azi JaffarKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Coalition of Malaysian NGOs chairman Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos and nine other people have been arrested over a police investigation into the group’s ‘raid’ on suspected gambling premises in Ampang in December last year.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said Jamal was arrested this evening at his house while the nine others were picked up yesterday.

He said they were arrested to assist in the investigation into claims of missing goods at the premises.

“The police have received reports on the matter,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Fadzil said the police would apply for their remand tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man has been arrested to assist in the investigation into the case where a man was stabbed to death at an entertainment centre in Mont Kiara last Saturday.

Sentul Police chief ACP R. Munusamy said the man was picked up at 2.45pm at a restaurant in Taman Mutiara, Cheras, here.

The man’s arrest brings to nine the number of people hauled in by the police over the probe into the murder.

The 27-year-old man was stabbed during an argument after he had accidently knocked the shoulder of a man at the entertainment centre. — Bernama