Jamal says cops at his house to arrest him

Datuk Jamal Yunos is scheduled to hold a press conference outside the police station at 3pm today before surrendering himself to the authorities. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Jamal Yunos said that a team of 12 police officers was at his home to arrest him for alleged vigilantism.

The head of the so-called “Red Shirts” movement said, however, that he was able to negotiate his own surrender for later in the day, after a scheduled medical check-up.

“Around two police cars appeared in front my house, they were about to arrest me.

“I called up the Ampang IPD and told them that there is no need for all this hassle as I will be surrendering myself later. I’ve already informed them even before this,” Jamal told Malay Mail Online today when contacted.

Jamal is scheduled to hold a press conference outside the police station at 3pm today before surrendering himself to the authorities.

Several of Jamal’s associates were arrested yesterday for conducting unlawful raids on alleged gambling dens in Selangor.