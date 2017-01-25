Jamal returns with 10 beds in protest against abundance of massage parlours in Selangor

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos arrived at the SUK building with 10 beds in protest against the abundance of massage parlours in Selangor. ― Picture via Facebook/Jamal YunosSHAH ALAM, Jan 25 ― After wearing just a towel and carrying a water dipper, soap and tooth brush to the State Secretariat (SUK) building, here, last month in protest of the frequent water cuts, Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos returned to the building today with 10 beds.

The Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations Malaysia chairman's antics this time was in protest against the abundance of massage parlours in Selangor.

He claimed that most of the massage centres that had mushroomed in the state were no longer operating for health improvement purpose, but had become vice dens.

“In a survey done by 200 of our volunteers over a period of 40 days, about 4,000 massage parlours were found to be operating in Selangor with many of them in the Ampang, Petaling Jaya and Gombak areas.

“This business activity licensed by the local authorities and which receives approval from the SUK, has indirectly encouraged unhealthy activities in the state,” he said when met by reporters at the main entrance to the building.

Jamal had arrived at the SUK building, which also houses the Selangor Mentri Besar's Office, about 10.45am but be was prevented by security guards from entering the building.

He sarcastically suggested that the state government hold the “Selangorku Massage Parlour Programme” following the proliferation of massage parlours in the state which he said, encouraged vice activities.

Jamal, who is Sungai Besar Umno division chief, also alleged irregularities in the issuing of licence to massage parlours and said he was prepared to hand over the evidence to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission soon. ― Bernama