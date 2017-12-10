Jamal remanded for two days over Zaid Ibrahim hammer stunt

File picture shows Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos speaking to journalists outside the Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Red Shirt leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos has been remanded for two days after he made threats against DAP leader Datuk Zaid Ibrahim.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharudin Abdullah said Jamal was brought to the Dang Wangi police headquarters to assist in investigations after several reports were lodged against him for burning effigies of Zaid several days earlier.

Shaharudin said Jamal was being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act that criminalises insulting behaviour.

On Saturday, the Sg Besar Umno chief was detained by officers from the City Serious Crimes Division shortly after the Umno General Assembly ended at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) around 9pm on Saturday.

On Friday, Jamal said he would “hunt” down Zaid himself and threatened to bash the former de facto law minister’s head with a hammer if the authorities did not take action against the latter’s alleged insults of the Selangor Sultan.

“I will personally hunt him down. I know where he lives,” he was reported as saying.

Following Jamal’s latest antics, Zaid expressed fears for the safety of his family and himself and said he “hoped the inspector-general of police will take care of our safety”.