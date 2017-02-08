Jamal quits as Sungai Besar Umno, BN chief

Jamal said he delivered notice of his resignation to Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar today. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos has formally submitted his resignation as Sungai Besar Umno chief.

Jamal said he delivered notice of his resignation to Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar today.

He said he explained that he was resigning as head of the Umno division as well as the chairman of Barisan Nasional in Sungai Besar owing to his arrest for alleged gang robbery, according to The Star Online news portal.

“As you are aware, I have been arrested by the police as I was suspected to have committed robbery under Section 395 of the Penal Code. As a result, I was remanded for five days and was detained at the Shah Alam police headquarters.

“This, I believe, has tarnished the name of the party and its leadership, especially in Selangor.

“As someone who loves the party, I take full responsibility over my actions and would like to resign from my posts. I will adhere to any decision made by the party,” he said in the letter reproduced by Star Online.

Jamal and his men raided several outlets in Ampang the last month in an apparent attempt to show the Selangor government that there was an alleged gambling menace in the state.

Following the unauthorised raid, one shop owner claimed that items were missing from his store after Jamal and his men visited.

Jamal and nine others are being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code that relates to gang robbery.

If convicted, they could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping.