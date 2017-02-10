Jamal is still Sungai Besar Umno chief and BN chairman, pending decision from Supreme Council, says Noh

Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos remained as head of Umno Sungai Besar division and Barisan Nasional chairman for the parliamentary constituency pending a decision by Umno Supreme Council. — Picture by Saw Siow FengTANJONG KARANG, Feb 10 — The position of Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos as head of Umno Sungai Besar division and Barisan Nasional chairman for the parliamentary constituency remained unchanged pending decision by Umno Supreme Council.

Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said, however, he respected Jamal’s decision to resign because he did not wish to burden Umno in all his actions.

“When Jamal tendered his resignation letter last Wednesday I informed him that I will submit the letter to the Supreme Council because he was elected by party delegates.

“Whether the resignation will be accepted or not, I leave it to the Supreme Council. As long as there is no decision from them, Jamal is still Umno Sungai Besar division head and Barisan Nasional chairman for the parliamentary constituency,” said Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister after officiating the Sekolah Agama Menengah Tanjong Karang Parent Teacher Association meeting, here today.

Noh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tanjong Karang, described Jamal as a fine leader and willing to give up his posts to fight against gambling activities in the state.

Last Monday, Jamal, who is chairman of the Malaysian NGOs Coalition, announced that he would resign from his Umno posts after he was released from remand over alleged raids on several premises in Selangor suspected to be gambling dens. — Bernama