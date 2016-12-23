Jamal defies council order to stop resort operations

Jamal claimed he had complied with all the conditions, but failed to obtain a valid licence due to political interference. ― Picture by Choo Choy May SUNGAI BESAR, Dec 23 ― The owner of Sekin Fishermen Village Hotel & Resort, Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunus continued to operate his resort despite being sealed by the Sabak Bernam District Council (MDSB) for 14 days starting yesterday.

Jamal, who is also the Sungai Besar Umno division chief claimed he had complied with all the conditions, but failed to obtain a valid licence due to political interference.

“The resort was developed eight years ago and has been in operation since 2011, the question is why aren’t we given the licence by MDSB although all conditions have been complied?” he told reporters at the resort here today.

Earlier, Jamal ‘reopened’ the resort with a ribbon cutting ceremony as well as removing the ‘seal’ used by MDSB to seal the premises.

Commenting on the 11 rooms that was demolished by the District and Land Office, Jamal said they should have notified him before demolishing the building.

Jamal said his lawyer would seek a court order on Monday regarding the seal order and closure of the resort.

MDSB president Azlinda Azman said the order to close was issued as the resort was operating against regulations set under the Hotel Bylaws (Sabak Bernam Municipal Council) 2013. ― Bernama