Jakoa deputy D-G acquitted of three corruption charges

On the first charge, Nisa Nisran was accused of receiving RM34,600 from Hamzah Sia who owned and had control of a company he had official dealings with. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Sessions Court here today acquitted the deputy director-general of the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) of three counts of corruptly receiving RM74,600 from a businessman.

Judge Allaudeen Ismail granted a discharge and acquittal to Nisra Nisran Angit @ Asra Ramlan, 42, without calling for his defence after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

The judge said the sixth prosecution witness’ testimony was inconsistent, which the court had to rejected.

On the first charge, Nisa Nisran was accused of receiving RM34,600 from Hamzah Sia who owned and had control of a company he had official dealings with.

He was accused of receiving the money through a bank account belonging to Yusoff Othman, at Malayan Banking Berhad, Ampang Park in Jalan Ampang here on July 6, 2010.

On the second charge, he was accused of accepting RM20,000 and on the third charge, RM20,000 from Hamzah through Yusoff’s bank account at Public Mutual Berhad, Persiaran Industri, Bandar Sri Damansara here on Dec 6 and 17, 2010.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission called 16 witnesses during the trial.

Nisra Nisran was represented by counsel Datuk Hazman Ahmad and Mohd Daud Ismail. —Bernama