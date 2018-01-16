Jakim rep meets Nur Sajat

Nur Sajat (far right) posted on her Instagram account today a picture of her meeting with an unidentified man wearing a skullcap whom she listed only as a Jakim officer.KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — An officer with the federal Islamic religious authority has met up with popular cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman in what is believed to be a discussion over controversy regarding her gender.

Nur Sajat posted on her Instagram account today a picture of her meeting with an unidentified man wearing a skullcap whom she listed only as an officer from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

“Alhamdulillah. Just finished meeting the Jakim representative. There’s a solution...Insyallah, pray for the best,” she wrote in in Malay, adding the hash tags #alhamdulillah #doakanyangbaikbaik #jakim # 2018.

The Jakim officer is believed to be Mohd Izwan Md Yusof as he had earlier written an open letter on his Facebook page expressing a wish to meet with Nur Sajat to “to know her gender better”.

Izwan, who was behind a controversial Jakim video on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) last year, had said the federal religious body is always open to help and advise on “identity and gender confusion” through what he called the Islamic perspective.

In response to Izwan’s open letter, Nur Sajat said she did not mind meeting Jakim as long as the meeting was of mutual benefit.

Nur Sajat faced public backlash recently after she sang and appeared a music video by another cosmetics millionaire-turned-singer, Datuk Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman.

Aliff was later forced to reshoot the video minus Nur Sajat.

Malaysia’s Islamic religious laws prohibit same-sex relationships and cross-dressing.