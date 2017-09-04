Jakim: Refer illegitimate children issues to Islamic law

Malaysian Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha said this was agreed on unanimously at the muftis’ meeting held on August 21. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Sept 4 — Issues related to illegitimacy in this country should always be resolved by referring to the provisions in the Islamic Family Law or Enactment or the State Administration.

Malaysian Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha said this was agreed on unanimously at the muftis’ meeting held on August 21.

He said the meeting was attended by the Mufti of Selangor, Kelantan, Johor, Sabah, Penang, Melaka and Kedah, as well as the Deputy Mufti of Federal Territories and representative of Mufti of Sarawak.

He said this decision also involved representatives of the state Islamic religious affairs councils and departments, who also attended the meeting organised by Jakim to express a mutual agreement on illegitimacy issues.

“The provisions in the laws are also in line with the fatwa gazetted in the states and the resolutions of the MKI Fatwa Committee Conference on June 7, 2003,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

On July 27, the country was shocked by the Court of Appeal’s decision in allowing an illegitimate child of Muslim couple to use his or her father’s name.

It prompted the National Registration Department to file an appeal to the Federal Court against the decision through the Attorney-General's Chambers. — Bernama