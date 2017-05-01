Last updated -- GMT+8

Jakim denies approving Selena Gomez concert

Monday May 1, 2017
02:23 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali reportedly said that Selangor had nothing to do with Selena Gomez’s concert in Shah Alam last year, claiming it was approved by federal agency Jakim. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Azmin Ali reportedly said that Selangor had nothing to do with Selena Gomez’s concert in Shah Alam last year, claiming it was approved by federal agency Jakim. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has denied approving a concert by US singer Selena Gomez, saying it did not have jurisdiction over permits for performances.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali reportedly said yesterday that the state had nothing to do with the concert in Shah Alam last year, claiming it was approved by federal agency Jakim.

“Such allegations can affect the reputation and credibility of Jakim as an agency that is responsible for coordinating Islamic affairs in this country.

“Therefore, I ask the relevant parties to refer to Jakim beforehand before making any statements related to Jakim,” Othman said in a statement.

PAS Youth delegates voted Friday in favour of a motion to cut all ties with PKR, with one delegate claiming that the Selangor state government’s approval for the Gomez concert last July showed Azmin was not strengthening Islam.

