Jakim calls for special prayers for end to Rohingya crisis

Jakim director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha said the ‘solat hajat’ would be held after Friday prayers on Sept 15. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Sept 13 — The Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is calling on mosques and surau across the country to hold ‘solat hajat’ (special prayers for fulfilment of a wish) this coming Friday to pray that the Rohingya crisis will not prolong.

In a statement, Jakim director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha said the ‘solat hajat’ would be held after Friday prayers on Sept 15.

“Jakim is taking this initiative through its main mosques, namely the National Mosque, Putra Mosque and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, as well as all mosques and surau under the purview of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department.

“The aim is to pray that the Rohingya issue not prolong and also for our country’s well-being in conjunction with the upcoming Malaysia Day celebration,” he said.

Othman also appealed for cooperation from the respective State Islamic Religious Councils and State Islamic Religious Departments for ‘solat hajat’ be conducted at mosques and surau on the same day and time.

He said the crisis in Rakhine State, Myanmar had caused deep concern and uneasiness among countries in the region and until now, there were no signs of peace between the conflicting sides.

“In light of this, it is suggested that Malaysians continue to pray for their country to remain peaceful and prosperous,” he said.

More than 90,000 ethnic Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar have reportedly fled to neighbouring Bangladesh with some of them stranded in a mountainous area without any basic supplies.

Kuala Lumpur views seriously the oppression and atrocities against the Rohingya and has committed to assisting in alleviating this refugee crisis, where the number that fled to Bangladesh has reached 500,000. — Bernama