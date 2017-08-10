Jakim announces special committee on empowering Shariah courts

Jakim director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha says committee members have been identified and will be officially appointed soon. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — A special committee will look into strengthening Malaysia's Shariah courts and study suggestions for amendments to a law governing its powers, a federal Islamic body said.

Tan Sri Othman Mustapha, director-general of Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), said this special committee was in line with the Cabinet's recent decision.

"Following the Cabinet's order on August 4, 2017, Jakim has taken on the responsibility of setting up a Special Committee at the National Level that is named as Committee to Strengthen Shariah Courts (JKMMS).

"Jakim, which has been given the mandate to be the secretariat of this Committee to Strengthen Shariah Courts, is responsible for implementing the proposals contained in that order for the purpose of strengthening the Shariah legal system as a whole in line with Islam's position in the Federal Constitution," he said in a statement today.

Othman said the committee will be chaired by Tan Sri Yusof Noor due to his wide experience in various fields, while members will consist of local eminent personalities that are experts in their fields.

The JKMMS members have been identified and will be officially appointed soon, with some of them expected to head six clusters under the committee, he said.

The six clusters are harmonisation between civil laws and Shariah laws; proposal to amend the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965; the management and structuring of Shariah courts; training of Shariah judges and officers; Shariah legal education; and Shariah lawyers' welfare matters, he said.

The JKMMS will have two implementing committees, namely the steering committee and main committee, he said.

The Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act ,or Act 355, is a law that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has been attempting to change. In his statement, Othman did not specifically point to Hadi’s proposals.

Hadi's parliamentary motion moots for a private member's Bill — better known as RUU355 — to amend this law and increase the Shariah courts' sentencing limits to 30 years' jail, RM100,000 fine and 100 lashes from the current maximum of three years' jail, RM5,000 fine and six lashes.

Hadi's private member's Bill was tabled in Parliament on April 6, but the Speaker deferred debates on it.

It is now back in the Dewan Rakyat Order Paper, although it is unclear if it will be debated today — the last day of the July-August meeting — as there are two other government Bills and several other motions.