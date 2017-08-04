Jais officer charged with power abuse

Contract officer with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department, Hairul Nizan Mhd Idris (centre), arrives at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam Aug 4, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, Aug 4 — A contract officer with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) was charged in the Sessions Court here today with abusing his power in awarding a project to a company belonging to a family member.

Hairul Nizan Mhd Idris (rpt Mhd), 36, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and claimed trial before judge Rozilah Salleh.

He was charged, as a Grade 241 contract missionary officer at the Hulu Langat Jais office , to have abused his position to recommend a tender for the supply of goods, worth RM10,000, for a Quran reading assembly in Hulu Langat to Prisma Jaya Kini Resources, which belonged to his brother.

Hairul Nizan was alleged to have committed the offence at the Hulu Langat Jais office on Feb 1 last year.

The charge, under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of five times the amount of gratuity involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Mohamed Heikal Ismail, who prosecuted, requested bail at RM20,000, but lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh, representing Hairul Nizan asked for a lower bail as his client ‘s salary was only RM3,000 a month and was supporting a wife, who is a teacher, and three children.

Rozilah then set bail at RM20,000 in one surety and also ordered Hairul Nizan to report himself at the Selangor MACC office every month. She also set Sept 4 for mention.

Hairul Nizan posted the bail. — Bernama