Jais launches programme for Muslim couples to legally register marriages

Datuk Haris Kassim said the special programme was organised following an increase in cases of couples getting married without legally registering their marriage according to the enactment.SHAH ALAM, July 26 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) will launch a special programme, ‘Jom Daftar Nikah’, which is open to all Muslim couples who married before Jan 1, 2017, but have yet to register their marriage.

Its director Datuk Haris Kassim said the three-month programme which begins on Aug 1 is especially for couples residing in Selangor who failed to register their marriage according to provisions under the Selangor Islamic Family Law Enactment 2003.

The marriage registration of the programme participants is expected to be completed within a period of 120 days, he told reporters here yesterday.

According to Haris, the special programme was organised following an increase in cases of couples getting married without legally registering their marriage according to the enactment.

“These couples marry secretly due to family opposition, marriages that forgo application or approval from the registrar and marriages outside of Selangor by a dubious guardian judge,” he said, adding that these illegal marriages resulted in numerous negative implications.

Haris said through this programme, individuals involved were required to report to the district Jais office and bring along supporting marriage documents such as their identity card and passport, as proof of their travels if they married abroad, as well as a declaration that they are Selangor residents. — Bernama