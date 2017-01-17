Jais’ land grab for mega mosque illegal, appellate court declares

The Court of Appeal has declared Jais' acquisition of a 26-acre parcel of land to build a mosque as illegal, Rosli said. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — In a landmark ruling today, the Court of Appeal declared the Selangor Islamic Religious Department's (Jais) compulsory acquisition of a private company's 26-acre land to build a purported “mega mosque” as unlawful and invalid.

Lawyer Rosli Dahlan, who represented the private landowner United Allied Empire Sdn Bhd (UAE) that had accused the Selangor Islamic body of abuse of power for the alleged land grab, said today's ruling meant that the land will have to be returned to his client.

"The Court of Appeal has declared the acquisition of 26 acres to build a mosque as an illegal acquisition; it is mala fide, it is not genuine," he told reporters when met here after the decision was delivered, using the legal term for “in bad faith”.

Rosli said today's court decision was also a "landmark" ruling which effectively enhanced the protection of landowners' rights in Malaysia, by clarifying the procedural requirements and process in law that public bodies must fulfill before forcibly acquiring private land.

"The Court of Appeal strengthened the right of landowners by insisting on Form A and Form K to be construed in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act," he said.

The Court of Appeal panel today ruled in favor of UAE as it found that the Selangor Islamic authorities had failed to comply with the land acquisition process, also granting all 24 reliefs that the private company had sought — including a court order compelling the Selangor bodies to declare their actual intention for acquiring the massive plot of land in Selangor's Bestari Jaya.

The Court of Appeal granted a total of RM100,000 in costs to UAE for proceedings here and in the High Court, with half of it to be paid by four respondents — Selangor's Land and Mines Department, the Kuala Selangor land administrator, Jais and the Selangor government.

The other half is to be paid by two others which UAE had sued, namely the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) and Selangor Zakat Board (LZS).

The Court of Appeal panel was chaired by Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and composed of judges Datuk Zamani A. Rahim and Datuk Zaleha Yusof.

MORE TO COME